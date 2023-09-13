Woman who pleaded guilty in fatal DUI crash on Westside sentenced to 5 years in prison

Ashley McLean was sentenced to five years in prison following a fatal crash on Jacksonville's Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who was accused of driving under the influence in a fatal 2020 crash on the Westside pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison.

Ashley McLean was also sentenced to five years probation following her prison sentence.

In August of 2020, McLean rear-ended a car on Timuquana Road which created a four-vehicle pile-up. A passenger in the car she hit from behind, 58-year-old Thalia Ricketts-Stoner, later died at the hospital.

When FHP arrived, they found McLean still behind the wheel of her car.

McLean told the trooper, “I have no idea what happened,” and showed signs of impairment, according to FHP.

McLean was taken to a hospital where she consented to a blood draw. She then became belligerent and left without being treated, according to authorities.

Her blood tested positive for alprazolam, also known as Xanax. The level of alprazolam was described as “supratherapeutic” by a doctor, meaning a dose greater than the therapeutic concentration or maximum dose in a medical treatment.

McLean was charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with property damage.

Last month, as she was about to go to trial, McLean pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.