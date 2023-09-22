It’s expected to be hot again when the Jaguars play the Texans on Sunday. Here’s how to stay safe and cool

The Jaguars said there are plenty of places for fans to escape the heat during Sunday's game against the Texans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re heading to the Jaguars game on Sunday there are some important things you need to know.

First and foremost, kickoff is at 1 p.m. against the Houston Texans.

The parking lots near the stadium open at 9 a.m. and the earlier you arrive at the parking lots the shorter the delay you will encounter.

If you wait to park until noon you run the risk of missing kickoff.

And take the time now to download your mobile game ticket to your device. You’ll find your ticket in your Ticketmaster account.

By saving it now, you won’t be stuck outside the gate searching for your account trying to find your ticket.

While it might not feel too hot right now, heat is still a concern for Sunday afternoon.

Last weekend, Jacksonville Fire-Rescue said about 100 people needed medical attention and the majority of people had heat-related issues.

River City Live co-host Jana Angel spoke with Jaguars COO Chad Johnson and he shared locations around the stadium where fans can get out of the sun.

“We have a lot of places that everyone in the stadium can have access to. Daily’s Place Amphitheater is opened up and there’s a big video board hanging there that will be playing the game so you don’t miss any action. We have cooling buses that are going to be on the ground level. We actually bring in JTA buses that are air-conditioned, and next to those buses have water stations so people can seek shelter there and get a chance to cool down. We’re going to leave the flex field open for the entire game and that’s an air-conditioned space that has games and things for kids to play but also a place to get away and get some shade,” Johnson said.

Luckily, the forecast calls for low humidity on game day, with the true temperature expected to be 89 degrees at game time.

Fans can also bring in their own water bottles, but they must be factory-sealed 16.9 oz. bottles.

You can refill your water at fountains around the stadium.

Those water fountains are near the bathrooms around the main concourse.

If you forget your water bottle at home, guest service booths all around the concourse have free cups and ice you can fill up at the fountains.

Just make sure you remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after the game.