Family mourns 3-year-old shot at Southside apartment with visitation, funeral

Kae' Lynn Matthews was killed last month in a shooting at a Southside apartment complex.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a 3-year-old fatally shot at a Southside apartment complex is gathering Friday and Saturday to honor her short life with a visitation and memorial service in Jacksonville.

Kae’Lynn Matthews was killed Sept. 23 in a quadruple shooting at JTB Apartments that left two other people dead. Investigators say five people traveled to the complex to buy or sell a dog when there was a disagreement that sparked the gunfire.

Kae’Lynn, who was born the day after Valentine’s Day, is remembered as caring child who loved to dance.

“She was so bubbly and loving. She just wanted to sing and dance all day,” Kae’Lynn’s mother, Annamarie Strowder, told News4JAX shortly after the shooting.

Kae’Lynn’s family will lay her to rest with a visitation from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Funerals by T.S. Warden and a memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday at Westside Church of Christ.

The community is invited to the memorial Saturday, the family said. A GoFundMe account has also been created to help the family pay for the unexpected funeral.

The family is still waiting for answers.

“Everyone is hurt and devastated. Whoever did this, it’s not just our family. It’s her extended family, her village of friends. There was a true village that helped raise Kae’Lynn,” her grandmother, Valencia Strowder, said.

The family encourages anyone with any information to speak up and call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.