Skydiver dies in hard landing on front lawn of Central Florida home

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A skydiver died Saturday in a hard landing in a neighborhood near a Central Florida airpark, WKMG reported.

The Titusville Fire Department responded around 12:25 p.m. to Merry Lane, close to Arthur Dunn Airpark, stating on social media it decided against having a helicopter sent in and that Brevard County Fire Rescue was there as well.

The skydiver — who police described as a man outfitted in parachute attire and gear — was located on the lawn of a home in the 2600 block of Merry Lane and pronounced dead at the scene.

James Sconiers told WKMG it was his front yard where the man landed.

“I was asking the person that was laying on the ground, ‘Hey man can you hear me, can you hear me?’ But he did not answer,” Sconiers said.

Sconiers, who is a Vietnam veteran with airborne experience, says this incident left him with questions.

“Look at the video and look at what happened. Why did he fall so hard if all the safety mechanism in place? Something tells me there’s a problem there,” he said.

Titusville police said more information, including the victim’s name, will be released sometime on Monday.