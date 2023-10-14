What a beautiful sight! St. Johns County now home to a brand-new botanical garden

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Families and volunteers came out for the official grand opening of the St. Johns Botanical Garden Nature Preserve on Saturday just off County Road 13 in Hastings.

From the live animal show to the beautiful views in all directions — the brand-new botanical garden has something special for everyone.

“They say the vast majority of botanical gardens are started by crazy doctors. I guess I qualify,” said St. Johns Botanical Garden Founder and President Dr. John Rossi.

Rossi said has collected palms from around the world for the last 20 years. Eventually, deciding to start the garden.

“For the last three years, we’ve been working to convert a private garden into a public garden. No easy task. We’ve been adding trails, putting in signs, trying to get everything we need to do to make the county happy,” Rossi said.

Here, the name of the game is nature preserve, appreciation and education. Not to mention, there are plenty of souvenirs from the gift shop.

Visitors like Ashley Dennis and her son couldn’t be happier to welcome this new attraction.

“It’s wonderful. It’s nice to not have to go too far out away from home because everything is out here. So, to have something right here in our backyard is quite wonderful,” Dennis said.

The St. Johns Botanical Gardens is starting out with about 17 acres of land but there are definite plans in place to expand in the next few years.

Best of all, Rossi said it feels good to bring something new and unique to this part of St. Johns County.

“We’re thrilled to be able to help this part of St. Johns County. I think it’s going to make an impact. Hopefully, it’ll help St. Augustine as well by bringing in tourists there and we’re hoping this ultimately will be a primary destination,” Rossi said.

To learn more about the St. Johns Botanical Garden and how to visit go to www.stjohnsbotanicalgarden.org.