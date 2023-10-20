Man already sentenced in Arlington triple shooting faces more time in 2022 road rage murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was already sentenced to 50 years in prison for a triple murder in Arlington will go before a judge again Friday to learn if he’ll face more time in a 2022 road rage murder.

Terrell Lewis pleaded guilty to the murder of Deja Daniels, which happened a month before the triple murder. His son was with him in the car when he shot Daniels, investigators said.

Police said Daniels was found the night of March 21 shot twice in the face on Welland Road in a neighborhood near Soutel Drive and U.S. 1.

The shooting was investigated as a possible case of road rage, and investigators did not believe Lewis and Daniels knew each other.

Lewis faces up to an additional 25 years in prison for Daniels’ murder.

Lewis also pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his girlfriend, Johnisha Williams, her brother, Jordan Williams, and her sister, Jamonica Williams, in an Arlington apartment in 2022.

After the shooting, investigators said Lewis took his 8-year-old son from the home, prompting an Amber Alert. Lewis and the boy were later found safe by authorities.

Lewis was previously sentenced to 50 years in prison in a plea arrangement that the Williams family approved.