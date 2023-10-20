65º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man already sentenced in Arlington triple shooting faces more time in 2022 road rage murder

Terrell Lewis pleaded guilty to killing 24-year-old Deja Daniels in what’s believed to be a road rage shooting

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Crime, Jacksonville, Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was already sentenced to 50 years in prison for a triple murder in Arlington will go before a judge again Friday to learn if he’ll face more time in a 2022 road rage murder.

Terrell Lewis pleaded guilty to the murder of Deja Daniels, which happened a month before the triple murder. His son was with him in the car when he shot Daniels, investigators said.

Police said Daniels was found the night of March 21 shot twice in the face on Welland Road in a neighborhood near Soutel Drive and U.S. 1.

The shooting was investigated as a possible case of road rage, and investigators did not believe Lewis and Daniels knew each other.

Lewis faces up to an additional 25 years in prison for Daniels’ murder.

Lewis also pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his girlfriend, Johnisha Williams, her brother, Jordan Williams, and her sister, Jamonica Williams, in an Arlington apartment in 2022.

After the shooting, investigators said Lewis took his 8-year-old son from the home, prompting an Amber Alert. Lewis and the boy were later found safe by authorities.

Lewis was previously sentenced to 50 years in prison in a plea arrangement that the Williams family approved.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email