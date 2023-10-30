Dueling demonstrations: Supporters of Israel, Palestinians come face-to-face in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The divide of how some people in Jacksonville view the war in Israel played out Monday on the steps of City Hall.

Dueling demonstrations brought out people in support of Israel along with those who support Palestinians.

Local Republican leaders spoke out in support of Israel and the government’s backing of them in this now three-week-old war. Others who were nearby voiced support for Palestinians and spoke out for those who have been killed.

There were a number of Jacksonville police making sure there was no violence and it was peaceful with no arrests made, but there was shouting.

Police were prepared for potential problems before the rally Monday afternoon and placed barricades around the park in front of Jacksonville City Hall.

Republicans including Congressman John Rutherford and Congressman Aaron Bean support Israel. But across the way, there were those from the Palestine Solidarity Network and others shouting support for Palestinians.

“Do you hear that free speech? That is America, that is free speech. Here’s the irony. The irony in the Middle East. There’s only one country that offers that free speech too and it’s real. You couldn’t do that. No other country would allow that. Except Israel,” Bean said.

But those with the Palestine Solidarity Network said they need to be heard and that their message is important.

“So we want our representatives to ask for a ceasefire to stop supporting genocide, stop sending our tax dollars to Israel when they’re not the ones who need help. If you see the video, there are no armed Palestinians, there’s no Palestinian tanks, no Palestinian helicopters,” Sarah said.

Along with the elected leaders, were local Jewish delegations, and the head of Christians United for Israel.

“We don’t want anyone to die. Unfortunately, the reality of war is that people die. We don’t want any innocent to die. But we are standing with Israel nonetheless for its right to defend itself,” said Pastor Ed Bez.

During the two events and as shouting continued, JSO kept using its bikes to push back the Palestinian groups. At the end of the Republican events, News4JAX asked elected leaders this question: “What do you want to tell the Palestinian residents that live in Jacksonville? You represent them as well.”

“What I would say is we deplore the civilian loss of life for any reason anywhere. And that applies to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, also. And what ought to happen is Hamas a terrorist group who has hijacked the government there ought to surrender and stop using the Palestinians as human shields, and they should release the hostages,” Republican Florida State Rep. Dean Black said.

Both sides said they hope their messages are being heard.