Man killed in St. Johns County after van collides with bicycle on SR-A1A: FHP

Staff, News4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist was fatally hit by a vehicle while riding on State Road A1A in St. Johns County Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A 47-year-old bicyclist, of Miami, was riding south around 9:30 p.m. on Ponte Vedra Boulevard (SR-A1A), just south of Mikler Road, when a 26-year-old, of Truckee, California, driving a van hit the man on the right side, FHP said.

FHP said the bicyclist was thrown off his bike into the woods. The van’s driver stopped on the right shoulder.

