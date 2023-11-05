Northside apartment residents do not feel like the city’s temporary injunction is enough to improve property

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northwood Apartment residents are reacting to the city’s emergency temporary injunction against the apartment owners that requires the owner to take action and hire a waste hauler, pool service provider and landscaping maintenance provider.

Some residents are happy that a judge is enforcing the changes but not entirely hopeful that this is the move that will enhance the property.

The City of Jacksonville sued the owner of the apartment on Dunn Avenue, saying they were maintaining a public nuisance.

News4JAX has been reporting on issues with trash pickup since May. Last month, the I-TEAM reported that Waste Management removed dumpsters from the property because no one was paying for the service.

The city said it had to use its own money to remove trash because of unsanitary conditions and mow the overgrown lawn in response to an infestation of rats and other animals.

With a judge now stepping in to help, News4JAX asked a resident if this would make a difference.

“I feel like it’s still not going to improve anything. I feel like it’s still going to be what it is. For the moment they might do okay, but then after that, it’s going to get back to the same way it was,” Cierra Wilson said.

At Friday’s hearing, the management company for the apartment said they were already making progress on the city’s request and have contracted a pool service provider to clean up the pool, put the dumpster back on site and are working to find a landscape provider.