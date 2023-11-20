Historic Springfield Holiday Home Tour offers a look inside Jacksonville’s most historic homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve ever just wanted to take a look inside some of Jacksonville’s most historic homes, now is your chance!

The 35th annual Historic Springfield Holiday Home Tour — presented by Springfield Improvement And Archives (SIAA) — will be held on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Six homes, ranging in age from the early 1900s to 2023, will be featured on the tour.

The tour will begin at the SIAA Building which is the original historic Women’s Club of Historic Springfield, located at 210 W. 7th St. Jax, FL 32206 at the corner of Silver St.

The 2023 theme is “Home for the Holidays.”

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on tour days. Children 12 and under are free. Click here for more information.

Established in 1869, and located north of Downtown Jacksonville, Springfield is the one of oldest neighborhoods in the city.