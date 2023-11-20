Trevor Lawrence catered Waffle House for the Jaguars front office after impressive Sunday win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence 🤝 Waffle House.

It appears Trevor Lawrence celebrating big wins with Waffle House wasn’t just a phase.

You might recall that in January, the Jaguars quarterback made an unexpected appearance at Waffle House after completing one of the most incredible comebacks in NFL playoff history.

After the Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 despite trailing 27-0 in the first half, Lawrence and other Jaguars players were seen smiling ear-to-ear taking photos and hearing chants of “DUUUVAL” at the Jacksonville Beach Waffle House.

The appearance went viral resulting in apparel, stickers, memes and more.

Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates win over Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Beach Waffle House. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Well, to keep the spirit alive, Lawrence on Monday catered Waffle House for the Jaguars front office after the team’s impressive win over the Titans on Sunday.

“Steezy Trev catered Waffle House for the front office on Victory Monday,” the Jaguars said on social media.

In the video, everyone cheered and laughed and bumped elbows with Lawrence.