Jacksonville airport parking ‘completely full,’ alternative transportation recommended

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Jacksonville, Jacksonville International Airport
JIA File Photo (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are no more places to park at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), the airport announced Friday morning.

Officials said around 8 a.m. that airport parking was completely full and off-airport parking facilities were full as well.

“If you have a flight today, take an Uber, Lyft, or a taxi to the terminal,” JAX said in a tweet.

About 3 million Floridians were expected to hit the road or head to the airport during the week of Thanksgiving.

