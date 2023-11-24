Jacksonville airport parking ‘completely full,’ alternative transportation recommended

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are no more places to park at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), the airport announced Friday morning.

Officials said around 8 a.m. that airport parking was completely full and off-airport parking facilities were full as well.

“If you have a flight today, take an Uber, Lyft, or a taxi to the terminal,” JAX said in a tweet.

About 3 million Floridians were expected to hit the road or head to the airport during the week of Thanksgiving.