LIVE: FBI holds news conference to raise awareness, encourage reporting of hate crimes in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The FBI Jacksonville Division has renewed a public awareness and education campaign in communities across North Florida to encourage the reporting of hate crimes. On Thursday, Special Agent in Charge Sherri E. Onks will share details of the campaign during a news conference alongside leadership from multiple local, state, and federal agencies.

(Click the video player above to watch the news conference live at 1 p.m.)

According to the FBI, the number of reported single-bias hate crimes increased nationwide by more than 36% over the past five years (2022: 11,288, 2018: 7,036).

Despite the increase, federal civil rights investigators believe hate crimes likely remain underreported due to fear. To assist victims and help prevent future incidents, the FBI seeks to educate the community on what constitutes a federal hate crime and how to report potential instances to law enforcement.