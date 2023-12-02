‘Great to know people still care’: Residents of troubled apartment complex in Grand Park enjoy free community event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents who live in a troubled apartment complex in Grand Park are finally catching a break.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, along with several local agencies and organizations, held a community outreach event at the Cascade Apartments on Kings Park Drive Saturday.

When Loretta Richard pulled into King Park Drive, she did not expect to see what she saw.

“It’s great to know that people still care,” Richard said.

Being handed free food by police officers or having positive community events in her neighborhood isn’t something she says she is used to seeing.

“They only care about themselves. But I see now they care about the little people,” Richard said.

This past year has been tough on this community.

Residents living at the Cascade Apartments dealt with deplorable living conditions – with mold and roaches.

A little more than a week ago, JFRD said a fire caused by a heating pad broke out in one the apartments, leaving some people with nowhere to go.

On top of that, the racist deadly shooting at Dollar General shooting happened just up the street from here.

That’s why the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office partnered with JAX Pal, Feeding Northeast Florida, the Jaguars, and the Kids Hope Alliance, to put this positive community event together.

“This community has suffered a tragic loss and what we want to show them, is that we care about them. That we’re here and that we’re committed,” JSO Assistant Chief Community Engagement Morris Halyard said.

CEO Of Feeding Northeast Florida Susan King said they went prepared to feed 400 households.

“With food and some shampoo and conditioner that was donated by Dollar General to help support the event,” King said.

Apart from the food distribution, there were also fun activities for adults and kids alike, including this game station, face paint station, and some free ice cream.

“It’s amazing, awesome event!” Richard said.

Small tokens of kindness — making a big difference in this community.