Mayor, city leaders descend on Jacksonville apartments after I-TEAM highlights despicable living conditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan joined other city officials and HUD representatives at the Cascade Apartments on Kings Road Tuesday afternoon after the News4JAX I-TEAM reported on the mold, pest and structural problems there on Monday.

Residents took us inside their apartments to show us some of the problems. April Sizemore, a mother of two children, said mold surrounds her kitchen, the countertop is dipping onto the hot water heater, bugs fly and crawl about.

“Having to live with the roaches, the rats, the holes in the wall, the water leaking,” Sizemore said.

Residents said they’re grateful for the response.

“People came to my door last night knocking on my door saying thank you. And I said you don’t have to thank me. I don’t do it for me. I do it for everybody out here. Because there are people out here who cannot speak for themselves,” Sizemore said.

Another resident, Eric Jackson, said the air-conditioning in his family’s apartment has been broken so long, he paid out of pocket for small widow units. News4JAX found issues inside and out, so did city code inspectors.

Tuesday morning, after we reported these problems, Deegan and city leaders had an emergency meeting about the property before their visit.

They met with the managers and spoke over the phone with the owner who bought the complex last year. Some people at the complex get government assistance to help pay rent while others pay rent on their own.

Today, @MayorDeegan and CM Ju’Coby Pittman responded to reports of deplorable living conditions at Cascade Apartments, and met with residents and property managers.



“We want them to give us an action plan for how issues are going to be addressed.” @CityofJax pic.twitter.com/esKF6F7wle — Melissa Ross (@MelissainJax) July 25, 2023

“He suggested since he took over the property and since they took over the property they’ve made a lot of improvements. Obviously, there are a lot of things they were either aware of or just haven’t taken care of yet. What we expressed to him is we want him to follow up. We want him to examine every unit in this complex, we want him to make a log of what the issues are in each unit and then give us an action plan for how that’s going to be addressed,” Deegan said.

The complex is now in city Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman’s district, she calls it unacceptable.

“I am just so glad that WJXT rolled out the story, so the community could hear it. You know, now you have residents who feel empowered, and their voices matter. And so we want to let them know, we hear you, we’re going to bring in the support you need in order for you to all have a safe place to live,” Councilwoman Pittman said.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio sent us this reaction, writing:

“Members of my staff recently visited Cascade Apartments in Jacksonville. They found the conditions to be disgusting an deplorable. These residents deserve better, I am calling on the management of Cascade to immediately address these issues and to ensure that all of their residents are living in habitable conditions.”

Management of the complex asked News4JAX to leave on Monday and said they had no comment.

“I’ve got more people now since I spoke up that are standing up and finally speaking. They are finally speaking and that’s what I wanted is people in these apartment complexes to speak up because I am not the only one dealing with the mold, the only one with leaking,” Sizemore said.

As they investigate city leaders said they are encouraging anyone with problems to document them, take pictures and let the city know. Residents can call 630-CITY or fill out a form online.

News4JAX also spoke with a representative of HUD. Staff members from the district office were also on the property Tuesday. The spokesperson said HUD is looking into the situation and will update News4JAX once they gather more details.