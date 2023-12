6-year-old killed after being hit in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 6-year-old was killed Monday in St. Johns County after a hit-and-run incident, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

SJSO said the incident happened around 6:16 p.m. near North Volusia and West King streets. Deputies said the child was taken to the hospital, where they died.

No vehicle description or suspect information is available at this time but the SJSO Traffic Unit is investigating.