‘I’ll be back better than ever’: Jaguars WR Kirk thanks fans for support after Monday Night Football injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk on Wednesday thanked fans for their support as he begins what could be a long road back from injury.

Kirk, who suffered a core muscle injury that will likely require surgery during a Monday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, addressed the injury publicly for the first time on Wednesday.

“Appreciate all the love and prayers from everyone. Duval, I love y’all and I’ll be back better than ever in no time 🤞🏽 Go Jags!” Kirk wrote on “X,” the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was also injured Monday night, responded to Kirk’s message.

“Let’s go 1-3 🙌🏻 Come back will be real,” Lawrence wrote. (Kirk wears the No. 13 jersey)

Kirk’s injury is significant for a team that has been blitzed by health issues as of late. Any surgery will likely put Kirk on injured reserve, where he will be required to miss four games before he can be returned to the active roster. There are only five games left in the regular season.

“I believe so,” Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday of the need for surgery for Kirk. “We’re going to send the images off and get another look at it, make sure that we have the right diagnosis and the right plan of attack for Christian moving forward.”

Taken collectively, Jacksonville’s injury list ballooned in Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. Kirk and Lawrence were the main ones, but cornerback Tre Herndon, left tackle Walker Little, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, safety Andre Cisco all suffered injuries in the game. Herndon is in concussion protocol. Fatukasi has a heel contusion. Little suffered a hamstring injury, and Cisco was dealing with a shoulder injury.

Jacksonville (8-4) plays at Cleveland (7-5) on Sunday. If Lawrence can’t go, then C.J. Beathard would make his first start with Jacksonville.

Jaguars rookie wide receiver Parker Washington, who caught a touchdown pass on Monday, is expected to fill in for Kirk.