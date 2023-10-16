Trevor Lawrence day to day after knee injury

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars on a pass play during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 37-20. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence avoided a major injury to his knee in Sunday’s win over the Colts and remains day to day, coach Doug Pederson said Monday.

Jacksonville romped to a 37-20 win over Indianapolis, but the win was tempered with a handful of injuries, the biggest coming to Lawrence. Pederson said that right guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) and Lawrence were “both are feeling better today ... they’re sore.”

Pederson didn’t delve into specifics on Lawrence’s knee injury. When asked if Lawrence would play against the Saints on Thursday night, Pederson repeated that “he’s day to day.” If Lawrence can’t play at New Orleans, C.J. Beathard would get the start. Nathan Rourke is the team’s other quarterback, but he’s on the practice squad.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell is likely out for the Week 7 game with a hamstring injury.

Lawrence was injured in the game’s final minutes when he rolled to his left and was dragged down by Indianapolis defensive end Samson Ebukam for a 17-yard loss. Lawrence grabbed his left knee and stayed down on the field before being tended to and walking off under his own power.

He was checked out on the sideline by the team’s medical staff and was designated questionable to return. Up 34-20 at the time of injury, there was no need for Lawrence to go back out. Jacksonville kicked a field goal after that for the final margin, and Beathard took the final knees on the final three snaps to end the game.

Lawrence spoke after the game and said that his knee felt a “little bit bruised.”

“Yeah, just felt something, you know, just some discomfort in my knee when I went down. I don’t know if it was twisted or landed on or what,” Lawrence said. “I kind of felt it right away. Put a little pressure on it. Realized I could get up. So I was just trying to get up and get off the field. Yeah, that’s all it was there.”