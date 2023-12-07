Man accused of saying ‘bomb’ onboard plane diverted to JAX appears in federal court, faces 5 years in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The man accused of saying “bomb” onboard a Breeze Airways flight from Orlando that had to be diverted to Jacksonville International Airport was in federal court Thursday.

Evan Sims, 41, was in front of a judge in state court Wednesday and apologized.

On Thursday, a judge revealed Sims has a warrant out of Rhode Island for failing to appear.

The Government attorney said it’s her understanding that if Sims were to be released he’d be extradited there so he’s going to stay locked up in Jacksonville.

Sims came in court a few minutes before 4 p.m. to speak with his defense attorney Scott Smith.

Smith asked Sims how he was doing he tilted his head and shrugged a bit.

The judge got through Sims’ background where it was revealed he was treated for ADHD when he was 12 or 13 years old.

The judge asked him if he had a clear understanding of what was going on and why he was in the courtroom and Sims answered “Unfortunately, yes sir.”

When the judge left the courtroom and people started making their way out, Sims looked over to the sketch artist and asked how the sketch came out. The sketch artist held up his drawing to him and Sims said “not bad.”

After that, he was instructed to stay quiet.

RELATED | Man charged after argument caused flight to divert now faces federal charges of making false bomb threat

The special agent with the FBI said this all started with an argument between Sims and his ex – while on the plane.

Sims was heard saying he was going to “fire up a vape”, that he hoped the plane wouldn’t “go down”, and even stood up in his seat when the plane took off and said he wanted to get off the plane.

Once it was safe for people to change seats. The report says Sims twice said his ex had a bomb on the plane.

The flight crew and other passengers heard him.

During his court appearance Wednesday, Sims told the judge he did not say “bomb”.

Judge: “Anytime you say bomb at the airport you go to jail. You said bomb?”

Sims: “Ah, sir, I said “calm” and somebody thought I said “bomb” and that was a very bad…yeah, I did not say bomb. I spoke with the federal agents for about an hour yesterday as well as an air Marshal.”

Judge: “Why did you say calm?”

Sims: “Why did I say calm, because she needed some calm and she wanted to move seats.”

Sims has also been charged with violating an injunction his ex-fiancée filed against him. He was flying with his ex to Rhode Island when the argument broke out.

There will be a hearing on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Sims faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.