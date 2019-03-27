JEA expected to decide next week on site of new HQ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA is expected to decide next week where the city-owned utility's new headquarters will be located.

Three developers have submitted plans that the JEA board is going over before making a final decision Tuesday.

The JEA board determined it would be cheaper to build at a new location rather than renovate the current tower downtown on West Church Street. JEA has been in the building, which was built in 1962, since 1989. JEA leaders said the building is too old and too big, and the cost to repair it is too high.

The board took bids from developers for a new location in January and then narrowed the list of potential locations to three sites.

The proposals each include a new office tower. One developer would put the tower in the development planned for Lot J in the Sports Complex. Another would put it in the heart of Downtown next to the Duval County Courthouse. A third developer would locate the JEA office next to the Kings Avenue parking garage in San Marco.

The Lot J proposal is outside TIAA Bank Field, the stadium where the Jaguars play. The Cordish Companies is the developer for that proposal. The developer says the location gives JEA employees and customers access to nearby restaurants and other businesses, which aren't there yet. The headquarters would include interactive meeting spaces and a work cafe. It would also give a jump-start to the development of a part of town that would ultimately include the shipyards property, which is why it's considered a front-runner.

Ryan Companies US Inc. is proposing a headquarters at 325 W. Adams St. West, which it says is easily accessible for employees and customers already familiar with the current JEA location downtown. The building would include several collaborative spaces and offices. The company says it would be a catalyst for other downtown development.

The third proposal to put JEA's headquarters on Kings Avenue is from Chase Properties. The design shows the headquarters would be eight stories tall. Proponents say the location is already on a major bus route, it's near the Skyway there's plenty of parking and no special permits would be needed before construction could begin. The developer says the site is ready to go.

JEA will decide Tuesday afternoon. As for the price of all three projects, those numbers have not yet been released, but could become available later this week.

Click here to see the presentations for each of the three proposed sites.

