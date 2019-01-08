Proposals, bids open for site of new JEA headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The deadline has arrived for developers to submit their proposals for the site of JEA’S new headquarters.

The utility company will be accepting proposals until Tuesday at noon. Bids will then open at 2 p.m. reported JEA.

The current building on West Church Street in downtown Jacksonville is more than 55 years old. The company first started looking into renovating or tearing down its current building several years ago before looking into other development options to house its hundreds of employees.

According to our news partner, the Jacksonville Daily Record, at least five development plans were submitted to the board of directors back in July. They included a new development in Lot J near TIAA Bank Field and leasing space in the Bank of America Tower or the Wells Fargo Center, both of which are less than half a mile from JEA’s current location, reported the Jacksonville Daily Record.

