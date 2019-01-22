JEA narrows list of proposed sites to build utility's new headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA has narrowed its list of places to build the utility's new corporate headquarters.

The JEA board determined to would be cheaper to build at a new location rather than renovate the current tower downtown on West Church Street. JEA has been in the building, which was built in 1962, since 1989. JEA leaders said the building is too old and too big, and the cost to repair it is too high.

During a meeting Tuesday, board members learned that the top three sites include Lot J near TIAA Bank Field, where a $2.5 million development backed by Jaguars owner Shad Khan is proposed.

Another site being considered is the parking garage area on Kings Avenue in San Marco.

The third would be an area near the courthouse downtown, which was the original site for the new plan before board members opted to look at other areas.

The details and costs of the proposal are not yet public, but at Tuesday's meeting, the chairman said they will make more information available before Feb. 5, when the board might decide what location to choose.

JEA board member resigns

Also at Tuesday's board meeting, it was announced one board member just resigned because his wife is becoming one of Jacksonville's newest City Council members.

The board chairman said Husein Cumber stepped down because his wife, Leanna, filed to run for City Council District 5. She is unopposed, so she will take that seat in July.

The chairman said Cumber felt it would be a conflict of interest for him to serve on the JEA board while his wife was a City Council member.

Board members also learned at Tuesday's meeting that the utility will test out a different rate plan to reward customers who use less electricity.

