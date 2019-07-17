Teen arrested after death of Mayport man pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old arrested after a man was found dead along a road in a Mayport neighborhood has pleaded not guilty to charges related in the case.

Dylan McCurdy, 26, was found shot to death in April along Featherwood Drive, police said. Alyjah Davis on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and being an accessory to murder.

John Wilson was charged with murder in Davis' death. He was arrested in Virginia and as of Wednesday, he was awaiting extradition to Jacksonville.

Homicide detectives said they didn't know if McCurdy was killed where he was found or if it happened somewhere else and his body was left on the residential street in Mayport.

