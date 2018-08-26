Many survivors were wounded more than once, hospital officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Victims from Sunday's mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing were taken to emergency rooms at Memorial Hospital and University of Florida Health Medical Center with wounds to the chest, torso, ankles and wrists, according to doctors.

"Some of the victims will be released tonight. At least one will stay for surgery," said Dr. Marie Crandell at UF Health. "They had gunshot wounds to the chest. They will need additional treatment and monitoring of the heart."

She said they received six patients in the emergency room. They range in age from 20 to 35.

Dr. David Caro said they have a mass casualty plan that allowed them to work effectively to care for the patients.

"We’re prepared for this 24/7, but we do work with our teammates in other institutions to provide support if they need extra help as we care for all these victims," said Caro.

At least two patients were shot once and three were shot more than once.

"Victims who are in stable condition are alert and talking with investigators," said Crandell.

The other victims who were shot were rushed to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Four people were killed and at least nine wounded in a mass shooting that happened in a game room inside a bar located inside Chicago Pizza at the Jacksonville Landing Sunday afternoon.

Three other survivors were taken to Memorial Hospital are in stable condition.

The Salvation Army has dispatched a disaster services team and mobile feeding unit in response to the mass shooting. "I have assured the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that we are committed to providing food, hydration, and emotional and spiritual care as needed," says Major Bert Tanner, Jacksonville Area Commander for The Salvation Army. "Our prayers are with the families who lost loved ones today and all who have been impacted by this tragedy," says Tanner. As of Sunday afternoon, The Salvation Army was preparing to serve dinner to approximately 250 first responders that were still at the scene.

OneBlood of Jacksonville has urged residents to donate blood due to a shortage right now.

You can get more information on how to donate by calling 904-725-0881 during regular business hours.

