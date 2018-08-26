Reaction to Jacksonville mass shooting filled with sorrow, prayers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many people are expressing shock and disbelief about the mass shooting Saturday at the Jacksonville Landing that left 4 dead and at least nine others wounded.

Witnesses said the shooting broke out during a Madden 19 tournament inside a bar at the Chicago Pizza restaurant in the Landing.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said "We cleared the Landing of potential victims. There was one white male suspect who is dead along with dead victims at the scene."

"There are no outstanding suspects and the scene is secure," Williams said.

We are getting reaction from Washington D.C., Tallahassee and from leaders in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue tweeted: "Please keep our crews,⁦‪@JSOPIO‬⁩, and all the hospital we staffs in your thoughts and prayers after the mass chaos they endured at the landing this afternoon."

Statement from our owner Shad Khan: pic.twitter.com/06dDq1uFaz — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 26, 2018

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson released this statement: “This shooting in Jacksonville deeply saddens, shocks and outrages all of us. I’m making sure that all federal resources will be available to assist victims and their families, and to help law enforcement do their jobs.”

U.S House Representative John Rutherford tweeted this: "Horrified by what has transpired at The Landing. As we pray for the victims and all the emergency personnel responding to this tragedy, please follow guidance from ⁦‪@JSOPIO‬⁩ as they work to secure the area."

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi tweeted: "Praying for Jacksonville and the victims of this horrific attack. My advocates are there assisting ⁦‪@JSOPIO‬⁩—helping the victims."

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum released the following statement today: “This gun violence epidemic must stop, and we simply cannot let this become the new normal. Too many lives are being snuffed out far too soon in everyday places like our high school football games, movie theaters, shopping malls, and public schools. As long as we let this absurd status quo continue, in which the gun lobby controls our elected officials, this bloodshed will continue. I will lift the victims’ families up in prayer tonight, and as our next Governor, I will do everything in my power to finally pass the common sense gun safety laws we so badly need in the Sunshine State.”

Jacksonville City Council member Anna Brosche tweeted: " I am horrified and saddened by the tragic mass shooting and loss of life in Jacksonville today. I am keeping the victims, their families, and the City of Jacksonville in my prayers and I extend my thanks to our swift and able first responders."

Jacksonville Councilman Jim Love tweeted: "My heart goes out to all the victims and families of the Landing shooting. I look forward to working with JSO, the City Council, and the Mayor’s office to reduce the violence. We have all had enough."

This Justice Coalition tweeted: "Our heartfelt prayers go out for the victims and families of the tragic event at the landing. This is not the time for politics, but for prayer and healing."

Donald Foy, leader of MAD DADS, an anti-violence group had this to say: "It’s a sad day in our city. MAD DADS is sending our thoughts prayers and condolences to everyone involved in this senseless act of violence. I am so heartbroken 😞 right now."

