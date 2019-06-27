Photo appears to show JTA bus caught under railroad arm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A photo taken by a News4Jax viewer appears to show a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus that got caught underneath a railroad crossing arm in San Marco.

The viewer said it happened Thursday around 5 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Hendricks Avenue near Nira Street. It's unclear how long the bus was there, or if any damage was done.

News4Jax shared the photo with a JTA spokesperson, who issued the following response:

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The safety and security of our customers, employees and other drivers is our top priority. We are looking into this and will speak to the bus operator to find out what happened.”

The mishap comes less than a week after Jeanie Rozar was run over and killed by a JTA bus. Friends and colleagues held a vigil in her memory at the site of the accident on Monday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.