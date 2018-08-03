Police arrest man in stabbing death of gay man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 26-year-old man is charged with stabbing a gay man to death in his Northside apartment last month, stealing his wallet and car, and then using them credit cards, Jacksonville police announced Friday.

Jessie Sumlar IV, 30, was found dead July 19 in the Water's Edge Apartments on Broward Road by a maintenance worker,. Police believe he was killed two or three days earlier.

Police didn't know who they were looking for until Sumlar's 2006 Chevrolet Impala was found burned near the intersection of Kings Avenue and McCoys Creek Boulevard. A few days later, they obtained surveillance of Sumlar's credit card being used.

Once surveillance photos were released, tips led police to Omar Lewis. He was arrested Wednesday on charges of auto theft, credit card theft and fraudulent use of a stolen credit card. Once the Florida Department of Law Enforcement matched Lewis' DNA to the crime scene, he was also charged with murder.

Detectives interviewed Lewis, but he has not cooperated with the investigation.

"They obviously did know each either other somehow, but we're trying to determine how," Lt. Craig Waldrup said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.