Man shot, killed, woman critically wounded in home near Woodstock, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found shot dead and a woman critically wounded inside a home on West 1st Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Chuck Ford, with JSO, said it happened around 8:40 a.m. Sunday in a home at the corner of West 1st Street and Line Street.

He said the woman who survived was able to speak with police briefly before being rushed to a hospital with life-threatening wounds. Both victims are adults.

JSO homicide detectives are working with the State Attorney's Office and securing a search warrant for the house.

Ford said neither victim owned the home and officers are trying to reach the owner who does not live in town.

"We don't know if more people were in the house or who was supposed to be there," Ford said. "We have been talking with neighbors and hope surveillance cameras may assist in the case."

Ford said JSO has been dealing with several homicide cases this weekend and will continue to work the cases until they are solved, but he said they need the community's help.

"Whatever you can do to help us solve these crimes, please call us or call Crime Stoppers," Ford said.

Anyone with information on this double shooting or any of the other fatal shootings being investigated is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.