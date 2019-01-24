Man previously threatened Amazon employee, records show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police continue to search for a man accused of threatening to kill an Amazon employee.

Ronald Jones, 51, who is wanted for violating his probation, had been dating the victim for the last four years before they separated, according to a police report from March 2018.

RELATED: Man sought in threat against Amazon employee, police say

In an injunction against dating violence, the victim states the relationship ended because of disrespectful behavior while in front of her children.

News4Jax looked into Jones’ past and discovered a timeline of events in his relationship with the victim:

March 17, 2018: Police responded to a domestic battery call at the victim's apartment, where Jones was arrested on a battery charge, according to the police report.

March 18, 2018: Jones bonded out of jail and pleaded no contest to the battery charge. The report says Jones called the victim saying he was on nine months’ probation and threatening that he was going to kill her and her children.

March 19, 2018: The victim filed for a petition for an injunction against dating violence.

Oct. 1, 2018: A warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued for violating his probation, according to court documents.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a charge of aggravated stalking has since been added against Jones.

Jan. 22: The victim told JSO that Jones called her, saying he was watching her outside of her grandmother's home, according to a police report.

Jan. 23: Police were called to the Amazon fulfillment center on Jacksonville's Northside to investigate a threat made by a man against an employee, JSO said. The victim told police he threatened to kill her and said he was on his way to Amazon, where she works.

The Hubbard House, the first domestic shelter in Florida, says it is not unusual to see violent relationships. Its goal is to help Jacksonville’s abused women stop the violence against them and feel safe again.

“The first thing I would say to the survivors, 'If you’re in a relationship where there’s abuse and your life is threatened, you need to believe that,'” said Gail Patin, CEO of the Hubbard House.

Patin said the most deadly time for survivors is when they leave or right after they have left an abusive relationship. She recommends the first thing to do is call the domestic violence hotline.

“When you come here, we’re going to believe you, and we’re going to tell you about the resources and we’re going to tell you about the safety plan currently while you’re in shelter but also when you leave here for the next stage of your life,” Patin said.

For the last 42 years, the Hubbard House has served Baker and Duval counties. The domestic violence shelter offers a 24-hour crisis hotline as well as an emergency shelter, adult and youth outreach services and school-based education.

To learn more about domestic violence or get help, the following resources are available:

Hubbard House (Baker and Duval counties): hubbardhouse.org or 904-354-3114

Micah's Place (Nassau County): micahsplace.org or 904-225-9979

Betty Griffin Center (St. Johns County): bettygriffincenter.org or 904-824-1555

Quigley House (Clay County): quigleyhouse.org or 904-284-0061

Lee Conlee House (Putnam County): leeconleehouse.org or 386-325-3141

Peaceful Paths (Bradford, Alachua and Union counties): peacefulpaths.org or 352-377-8255

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.