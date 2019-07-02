Man commits suicide at entrance to Baptist South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man pulled up to the entrance of Baptist South late Tuesday morning and shot himself in his car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police said the man died.

Numerous officers responded but there is no danger to the community.

News4Jax does not normally report on suicides but because this involved the use of a gun outside a hospital that resulted in questions circulating on social media, we wanted to get accurate information on the record.

If you need to speak with someone, there's help available 24/7. Just dial 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.