Comparing the numbers: Jacksonville gun violence slightly down from this time last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The month of January is ending on a violent note. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate shootings on Thursday that left five people injured.

According to News4Jax records, overall gun violence numbers are slightly down this January compared to last January. As of Friday morning, records show 35 people have been shot and there’s been 11 homicides so far in 2020, including two fatal police-involved shootings.

That compares to 38 people shot and 17 homicides last January.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said despite the positive trend, work still needs to be done to reduce violent crimes in the community.

“It’s a constant reminder that we all need to work together,” Jefferson said. “It’s not just the police’s responsibility, it’s not just our city leaders’ responsibility, but it’s all our responsibility to try to contribute to being proactive and try to prevent shootings and homicides and things of that nature.”

In recent years, the city has taken measures to reduce gun violence by installing Shotspotter technology and surveillance cameras.

The city is also asking the state for funding to expand the “Cure Violence” program launched last year in some of Jacksonville’s most violent neighborhoods.

The city wants $750,000 to add a third area to the “Cure Violence” initiative, which aims to reduce crime in at-risk communities using trained workers who help deescalate conflict before it turns to violence.