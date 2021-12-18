U-Haul truck loaded with toys, clothes given to area children in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday, 121 Financial will arrive at the Sulzbacher Center with a large U-Haul to donate hundreds of toys, items of clothing, and essential needs for the families and children experiencing homelessness.

The Jacksonville community and 121 Financial’s members purchased and donated these items at the credit union’s local branches during the past month.

Santa and his Elves will distribute the toys and gifts to families attending the holiday toy distribution event.

The party will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 18.