4 finalists face off tonight for year’s ‘Oh Say Can You’ Sing title

Your votes will determine the winner! The winner receives $500 in cash and will perform the national anthem before Monday’s 4th of July fireworks display, also shown on WJXT, Channel 4.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our judges have spoken!

After watching more than 100 submissions from singers hoping to become our 2022 Oh Say Can You Sing winner and perform the national anthem on The Local Station’s 4th of July fireworks show, the voices of our four vocalists stood out the most.

The next vote is up to you.

Related: ‘Oh Say’ finalists pumped for primetime | Jacksonville’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration returns with a bang

Watch Channel 4 at 8 p.m. Wednesday for our Oh Say Can You Sing Finale to see each of our talented singers perform live.

The show, from Underbelly on Bay Street downtown, is presented by Papa John’s Pizza. You can cast the winning vote by going to news4jax.com/usay or by downloading the News4Jax app on your smartphone or tablet.

Ad

The winner receives $500 in cash and will perform the national anthem before Monday’s 4th of July fireworks display, also shown on WJXT, Channel 4.