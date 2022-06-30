Clifton Daniels crowned winner of ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’

Clifton Daniels stands on stage with the River City Live crew after being declared winner of the Oh Say Can You Sing contest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our judges narrowed the field for four -- and you picked the winner of this year’s Oh Say Can You Sing finale.

On Wednesday night, you picked Clifton Daniels as the winner. He was noticeably emotional on stage while talking with River City Live’s Mark Payton.

“Thank you mom and dad and brothers and sisters and aunts and uncles and family and friends. Jacksonville, thank you so much,” Daniels said.

The final four who performed in Wednesday night’s show came after more than 100 submissions from singers.

Daniels receives $500 in cash and will perform the national anthem before Monday’s Fourth of July fireworks display, also shown on WJXT Channel 4.