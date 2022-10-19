National Teen Driving Safety Week: Addressing safe driving habits

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week, and transportation officials want parents and children to be extra vigilant, since car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens across the U.S. News4JAX's Amanda DeVoe joins us to explain how parents can make sure kids stay safe on the roads.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Oct. 16 through Oct. 22 is National Teen Driver Safety Week and transportation officials want parents and children to be extra vigilant.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens across the U.S. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida teens made up nearly 5 percent of Florida’s driving population, however, more than 11 percent of all motor vehicle crashes in Florida involved a teen driver in 2021.

Officials want parents to talk to their teens about speeding, distracted driving, and other rules of the road not only this week, but every time they are about to get behind the wheel.

Teens — 75 perfect of those asked — told Safe Kids Worldwide that their parents were their best source of driver training.

One of the main causes of teen crashes is speeding. More than one-third of teens killed in crashes were speeding at the time.

Parents are encouraged to remind teens to obey all speed limits, stop signs, and traffic lights. Going too fast gives them less time to stop or react.

Also, remind them to keep their eyes on the road, their hands on the wheel, and their mind on driving. They shouldn’t adjust the radio, talk, text, or eat while driving.

Taking their eyes off of the road for five seconds while driving 55 miles per hour is the equivalent of driving the length of a football field blindfolded.

Make sure they limit other distractions within the car as much as possible. Blasting music can drown out a siren or horn.

When two or more teens ride in a car with a teen driver, the risk of a deadly crash can double to triple.

Enforce that they always wear seatbelts. More than half of teens killed in crashes weren’t wearing one at the time, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

Other important reminders for teens are to use turn signals, share the road with others and stay alert. Also, limit their driving at night when possible.

The risk of a deadly crash at night can be more than three times higher for teens than adults. Teens should only drive when it’s dark after extra practice.

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website here.