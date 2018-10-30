News

MOSH offering free admission for kids in November

Parents can bring up to 5 children

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - MOSH is offering free admission to children during the month of November.

Up to five children, ages 3 to 12, will get free general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. 

More Headlines

No coupon necessary.

This offer cannot be used for special events or combined with any other discounts. This offer is not intended for schools, organizations or associations.

Learn more at www.themosh.org.

WHERE:    Museum of Science & History
                   1025 Museum Circle 
                   Jacksonville, FL 32207
 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.