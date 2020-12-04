Nearly 30 human smuggling victims rescued from Texas home, police say

HOUSTON – Nearly 30 people were rescued Thursday from a southwest Houston home that was involved in a human smuggling operation, police said.

The incident was reported on Raven Ridge Drive, near the corner of Court and Hiram Clarke roads, KPRC reports.

According to Houston police, officers responded to reports of a man in his underwear running down the street and yelling that he had been kidnapped. The man told officers that dozens of people were being held hostage in the house.

Police said they entered the home and found 29 males and one female inside.

