10-year-old recounts escape through window in Texas elementary school shooting

UVLADE, Texas – As the Uvalde, Texas, community deals with the aftermath of Tuesday’s fatal school shooting, many of the young survivors say the experience left them shaken and scarred.

“It was very terrifying because I never thought that was going to happen” Jayden Perez said. “Still sad about some of my friends that died.”

The 10-year-old shooting survivor says talking helps.

He described being inside a fourth-grade classroom and hiding near the backpacks with classmates.

“Five of us hiding there and then the rest under a table, but it didn’t stop my friend from getting hurt. The shooter shot through the window hurting my friend and my teacher, like my teacher got hurt like on right here....like I don’t know on what side but like got hit on the side. And then like my friend got shot through the nose and they both had to get surgery,” Jayden said.

Jayden said an officer helped him and his classmates escape through a window.

But not before the shooter had killed his friends

“McKenna, Tess, Annabell....basically almost all of them,” Jayden said.

Jayden’s pain, not physical, but emotionally paralyzing. He said he doesn’t want to go back to school.

“I don’t want anything to do with another shooting and me in the school,” he said. “I know it might happen again, probably.”

Jayden’s mom, Crystal, shared pictures taken about 90 minutes before the shooting. She’s with her son, at the school, celebrating Jayden’s honor roll achievement.

His mom said waiting, not knowing, was tough.

Reporter: “What did you tell your mom when you finally saw her?”

Jayden: “I left my water bottle at school. (laughter)

Reporter: “Your water bottle.......Did you hug her?”

Jayden: “She hugged me first and she was like....”

Reporter: “Was she so happy to see you?”

Jayden: “Yes. And my dad and my grandma.”

Reporter: “What do your parents mean to you?”

Jayden: “A lot because they brought me into this world.”

Reporter: “Did you hear the gunfire?”

Jayden: “Yes.......you never know whenever you can lose someone close to you.”

The 18-year-old shooting suspect was shot and killed by officers on the scene.