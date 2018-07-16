Florida deputy's rant about turtle traffic jam the road goes viral

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Slowpokes on the road can frustrate just about anyone. So when Marion County Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Bowman got behind a guy going one mile per hour in a 30-mph zone, he wasn't thrilled.

Deputy Bowman was slowed down to almost a complete stop because of a pesky turtle.

Bowman said that he tried to guide the turtle off the road, but the turtle "snapped" at him.

The post has gone viral because of the deputy's sense of humor.

Follow News4Jax on Facebook | Twitter

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.