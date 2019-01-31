Police charge 2nd suspect in November murder of 18-year-old

Booking photos of David Robinson and Oneil Exatus, both charged with murder in the death of Deshawn Minor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A week after one person was arrested in Indiana and charged with the November slaying of 18-year-old Deshawn Minor, Jacksonville police announced they've charged a second suspect with murder.

Minor's body was found in late November in a wooded area off Marina Drive, which backs up to Florida State College at Jacksonville's South Campus. Police said it appeared his body had been there for some time.

Last Thursday, Oneil Exantus, 18, was taken into custody in Terre Haute, Indiana, by local police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force. Terre Haute police said Exantus traveled to Terre Haute shortly after Minor was killed. Jacksonville police said Exantus would be extradited to face the murder charge.

Police announced Thursday that murder charges in Minor's death were also filed against David Marc Robinson, also 18, who was already in custody on a previous robbery charge. They said he was identified as a suspect during the homicide investigation.

News4Jax has learned Robinson was arrested in connection with the robbery of an Arlington convenience store in September. He was also arrested on a marijuana charge Jan. 2, the night Trevor Gray was shot to death in a car. According to police reports, Robinson was in the car when Gray was killed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said an anonymous tip about Exantus called into CrimeStoppers prompted them to alert the U.S. marshals in Indiana, who set up surveillance on Exantus and took him into custody during a traffic stop.

Earlier last month, the search for Exantus triggered an hourslong SWAT situation earlier at an Arlington home on Shady Oak Drive, but JSO officers entered the home and found it vacant.

Neighbors and the homeowner of the house that was at the center of the standoff were upset by damage caused during the standoff; several windows were smashed in and the front yard was ripped up.

