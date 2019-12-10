Fleming Island senator won’t run for Yoho congressional seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State Senate Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, said Tuesday he will not seek to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in a North Florida congressional district.

Yoho, a Republican who was first elected to Congress in 2012, said Tuesday he will not run for another term next year in District 3, which is made up of Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam, Union and parts of Marion counties.

Bradley, who faces term limits next year in the Senate, told the News Service of Florida he will not run for the congressional seat.

“While I appreciate the words of encouragement from friends in my community, I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for Congressional District 3 in 2020,” said Bradley, whose Senate district overlaps parts of the congressional district.

Yoho is the second Republican member of Florida’s congressional delegation to decide not to run for re-election in 2020.

U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney, who represents a deep-red district in Southwest Florida, also will not seek another term.