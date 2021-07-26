Former JSO chief, school police officer, announces run for sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wayne Clark, who recently retired from Duval County School Police and had previously worked for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, announced Monday he is running for sheriff of Jacksonville.

Sheriff Mike Clark is serving his second term and cannot run again. The election will be held in early 2023.

Clark was the assistant chief of the school police and had retired from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as chief of patrol. He said he would come to the job with 40 years of law enforcement experience.

“This is by calling -- not my job; not my position. I believe God has called me at this time for this purpose to serve all the people of Jacksonville as the next sheriff of Duval County,” Clark said. “As your next sheriff, I will work to help Jacksonville be a Bold New City by being bold enough to ensure that everyone’s civil rights are protected, by being bold enough to ensure that everyone’s human rights are protected, by being bold enough to ensure that every person and every neighborhood is welcome to the table of collaboration to make Jacksonville one city.”

Ad

Clark, along with Lakesha Burton, a current Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office assistant chief -- both Democrats -- are the only announced candidates.

Clark plans to qualify for the ballot by petition.