Aaron Bean’s political committee tops $95,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A political committee led by Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Chairman Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, raised $95,250 in September, including pulling in money from players in the health-care industry.

The Florida Conservative Alliance committee had about $765,000 in cash on hand as of Sept. 30, according to a newly filed finance report with the state Division of Elections.

The committee’s largest September contribution, $25,000, came from a Florida Medical Association PAC. It also received $10,000 from the pharmaceutical company Alkermes, Inc., $5,000 from the Friends of Tampa General Hospital PAC and smaller contributions from other health-care companies and groups.