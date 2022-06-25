Protesters in St. Augustine respond to Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Protests continued Saturday in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Pro-abortion rights demonstrators gathered Saturday morning near the Bridges of Lions in St. Augustine in the wake of Friday’s 6 to 3 ruling, which now leaves it up to individual states to decide the legality of abortion.

RELATED: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion | Roe v. Wade ruling sparks demonstration outside Duval County Courthouse | Anti- and pro-abortion reaction pours in after Roe v. Wade overturned | Could Roe v. Wade decision affect birth control, Plan B? Here’s what we know

Ad

“This is an infringement on our human rights, our religious freedom,” said Sierra Griege.

“We deserve to have the right over our body. We deserve the right to choose what we do and don’t do to our body,” said Brittany McCarty.

Protests continued Saturday in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. (WJXT)

Synthia, a mom of two, took part in the demonstration alongside her two daughters.

“They need to see what’s going on. I don’t like to sugarcoat things with my kids. I like to keep them understanding what’s happening in this world,” Synthia said. “Now this situation is going to be impacting them.”

Since the decision came down, people have hit the streets protesting. Demonstrators in favor of the Supreme Court’s decision also took a stand Saturday.

“Nobody has reproductive rights. That’s a bunch of nonsense. You have a right to get married, and you have a right to have children. That’s it,” said Doug Russo, who took part in a counter-demonstration in St. Augustine.

“I’ve given my life to the armed services of the United States. I can’t think of anything more vile and more sinister than someone who is going to prey on one who is defenseless, and it doesn’t get much more innocent and defenseless than an unborn child,” said Christopher Amis.