Petition aims to put recreational marijuana to Florida voters in 2024

The effort to make recreational marijuana use legal in Florida could be up to voters.

However, in order for the topic to make it on the 2024 ballot, the online petition needs a certain number of signatures.

According to the Florida Division of Elections website, that number is 891,589. Right now, the petition has 148,418 signatures.

Safe and Smart Florida Political Committee is leading the charge.

It is called “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana,” which would allow anyone at least 21 years old to be able to possess or buy marijuana products and accessories for non-medical reasons.

Recreational marijuana use is legal in 18 states.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was sworn in to start his second term Tuesday, did not talk about this issue but it is something he has addressed in the past.

Last year, he said he isn’t interested for “the pungent odor” that the plant discharges to be in Florida.

Medical marijuana has been available in Florida since 2016, which was a move made possible by a constitutional amendment approved by voters.

The state’s biggest medical marijuana company, Trulieve, has pledged $15 million to the initiative to legalize recreational marijuana use.