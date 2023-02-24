White House criticizes Florida gun proposals in wake of deadly Central Florida shooting spree

In the wake of a deadly shooting spree that left a woman, a 9-year-old and a television reporter dead in Central Florida, the Biden administration is criticizing Florida lawmakers for working to relax state gun laws.

The White House says tougher gun laws are the answers.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly called for what he calls an “assault weapons ban.”

RELATED: 9-year-old girl, TV reporter fatally shot in Central Florida neighborhood, sheriff says | ‘Talented, electric’ 24-year-old journalist ‘had a future,’ media colleagues say after deadly attack that also killed 9-year-old

He also suggested raising the minimum age to buy a rifle to 21.

It’s important to note in the Orange County case, a handgun was used, but the suspected shooter was 19 years old.

The White House denounced a new effort that would make carrying a gun in Florida much easier.

“Too many lives are being ripped apart by the violence. The president continues to call Congress to act on gun safety, and for state officials to take action at the state level,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre argued a so-called “constitutional carry” law would increase gun violence.

“This is the opposite of common sense gun safety, and the people of Florida who have paid a steep price for state and congressional and actions on guns, from Parkland to Pulse nightclub to Pine Hills deserve better,” Jean-Pierre said.

The Florida bills would allow people to carry concealed weapons without having to get a license or go through background screenings or required training.

People would not be able to openly carry a firearm in public.

Supporters believe it would help with self-defense.

Florida Congressman Chuck Brannan of Macclenny, who is sponsoring the House bill, said in part:

“This bill will simply allow Floridians to carry their firearm without the red tape and expense of a government license.”

The proposals passed through key votes in both the Florida House and Senate this week. They will likely go to a vote when the legislative session begins March 7.