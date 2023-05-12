80º

Politics

Gov. DeSantis signs digital currency bill at news conference in Fort Myers

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Politics, Ron DeSantis, Florida, Florida Legislature

Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear for a news conference at 10:15 a.m. Friday in Fort Myers.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo will join the governor at Southwest Florida Public Service Academy at Fort Myers Technical College.

The governor, who has been traveling around the state signing bills from the recently ended legislative session, will sign a bill at the news conference regarding digital currency.

A sign at the news conference reads: “Big Brother’s Digital Dollar.”

DeSantis signed 37 bills on Thursday, including several health care-related bills to block COVID-19 mandates. He also signed an immigration bill this week during a visit to Jacksonville.

