Voters to pick who will fill final 5 Jacksonville City Council seats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No lines are expected Tuesday at the 199 voting precincts in Duval County as voters finish the job they started in March: electing who will represent them on the City Council for the next four years.

No candidate received 50% in two citywide and three district races in the first election on March 14 that also gave Jacksonville's mayor and sheriff second terms and filled a dozen other city posts.. Those five races are being decided in what the city calls its general election, but what most of us consider a runoff.

After 14 days of early voting and a month of counting mail-in ballots, only 54,392 of the 608,564 registered Jacksonville voters have already cast ballots in this election. That's not quite 9%.

The last time there was no mayor's race in a Jacksonville May election -- 2007, when John Peyton won a second term with 75 percent of the vote in the first round of voting -- total turnout was 9%.

With 9% going into Tuesday's voting and between 3% and 4% expected on election day, the city will be saved from the humiliation of seeing a record low turnout.

Most election observers consider the 24% of Jacksonville voters who cast ballots in the March election as a low turnout, and we'll probably reach barely over half of that when the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In November, 63% of Jacksonville's voters cast ballots for our state and national leaders. So why do so few take the opportunity to select who will lead their city and decide how local tax money will be spent?

Fewer than 10,000 votes were cast in some of the individual council district races in the March election and there could be half that many votes this time around.

It's not too late to surprise the pundits' prediction of civic apathy. Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan will be happy to have his poll workers stay busy Tuesday and thrilled to see that the pundits underestimated the engagement of Jacksonville's citizens.

All neighborhood precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Citizens must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. (List of acceptable forms of photo identification) If your photo identification does not contain your signature, you will be required to show an additional form of identification that provides your signature.

If you are registered to vote but forgot where to go, visit the supervisor of elections' precinct finder.

Absentee voting, or voting by mail, continues through the close of business election day.

