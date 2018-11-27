Suspected serial bank robber arrested in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man wanted on bank robbery charges in three Florida counties was arrested Monday in Flagler County after deputies spotted his car on I-95.

Mark Wardell, 47, was booked on four active warrants: two from Volusia County, one from St. Johns County and one from Jacksonville. He is also charged with violation of probation.

Flagler County deputies got a description of Wardell from Ormond Beach police after he was believed to have robbed a bank there. Investigators were able to identify a possible car Wardell might be using and patrolled the interstate searching for it.

Deputies spotted the car about 2 p.m. Monday and pulled it over. The driver, Tina Heinrichs, was taken into custody along with Wardell.

Heinrichs was charged with driving with a suspended license for the second time.

Wardell is being held without bond after he was positively identified by Ormond Beach police as the suspect in their bank robbery, deputies said.

“It was like finding a needle in a haystack, but our deputies did a great job in locating him and the vehicle he was in and taking him into custody without anyone getting hurt,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We’re glad to assist our neighboring agencies in taking this serial bank robber off the streets.”

St. Johns County deputies confirmed Wardell was the suspect wanted in a St. Augustine bank robbery a couple of weeks ago.

Wardell has previously spent time in prison for armed robbery, grand theft, organized fraud, burglary, theft, and drug and weapons charges. He was released from prison in May.

