Victim of quadruple shooting arrested on probation violation

Kenyanta Bullard, the lone survivor of Tuesday's quadruple shooting near the Town Center, was arrested Friday night for violation of probation.

Bullard, also known by Yungeen Ace, was sentenced to 31 months of probation last October after pleading no contest to accessory after the fact in a Clay County case. Bullard self-reported that he had violated his probation, which prohibits him from having a firearm. He was then taken to jail according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says in about a two hour span they received almost 700 calls regarding Bullard, which they believe was sparked by a social media post.

The post said Bullard was still supposed to be in the hospital, but instead was taken to jail, according to JSO. JSO says he was released earlier this week, and he was not removed from the hospital. Bullard is expected to be in court this morning. News4Jax will be in the courtroom.

